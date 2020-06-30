“Taken 3,” 7 p.m. on FX
Ex-covert operative Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) thinks his past is behind him when finally he gets his long-awaited reconciliation with his wife Lenore. His peace is abruptly shattered when Lenore is brutally murdered, and Mills is blamed for the crime. He flees the authorities and uses his superior abilities to evade the government that is chasing him down, with his only priority now to protect his daughter — the only important thing he has left. For the last time, he uses his “particular set of skills” to track down the real killer and deliver his own brand of justice.
“Apollo 13,” 9 p.m. on SyFy
After seeing a man walk on the moon, astronaut Jim Lovell decides to try it himself. This film chronicles the true story of the Apollo 13, which experienced multiple disasters, yet Lovell, his crew and the team at NASA manage to prevent tragedy.