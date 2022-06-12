Bell bottoms, Nehru jackets, leisure suits, orange and olive green anything, parachute pants, wallet chains, fanny packs, pet rocks, the Macarena, crocs and Furby — sure, it’s easy to see them wander off into the forest of yesteryear.
But words? Whole patterns of language hot-footing it into obscurity? From here in my growlery, I won’t let them go on the lam.
Sandwiched between Strunk and White’s “The Elements of Style” and “The Klingon Dictionary” on my bookshelf, you’ll find the “Dictionary of Obscure Sorrow;” “The Transitive Vampire: The Ultimate Book of Grammar;” “Anguished English;” “Dictionary of the Strange, Curious, & Lovely;” “Lost Words;” and “A New Look At Old Words: Street Slang from the 1600s.”
Thomas Carlyle, a 19th century essayist, noted that language is like clothing. One plucks words off the lexiconic hanger to fit varying audiences and purposes. Dope and groovy, LOL and ROFL, or sesquipedalian and quintessential — from tiaras and tuxes to sweatpants and T’s, I love ’em all.
Here in my scriptorium, I can imagine no term more goluptious than “swullocking” to identify humid weather coming our way, often resulting in twirlblasts. Even my scapegrace librocubularist husband looks up from his book and admits that he shares my obsession
When we added onto our house, beneath our house, I insisted on labeling the cavernous new first floor the “rumpus room,” resurrecting a term my older siblings used to refer to the basement that hosted their teenage parties.
That original 1960s rumpus room featured a shag foam-backed rug, cinderblock walls and a flip-up bar (in today’s vernacular a “counterbalance lift assist”).
Our addition is not a living room — that’s upstairs. It’s not a finished basement or family room. Given that our five kids, spouses and grandkids often hang out there assembling jigsaw puzzles, playing piano, reading books, watching “Supermarket Sweep,” playing with Barbies and Legos and enjoying dance parties, “rumpus” captures it perfectly.
Recently, friend Ellen gave me “Poplollies and Bellibones: A Celebration of Lost Words,” a garage sale treasure she discovered. Eager to dive into it, I glopped the marvelous bellytimber of the book she had delivered to our cosh.
I beak in the fairheadedness of each delightful gaiously. What an erendrake Ellen is for so generously thinking of me.
Some of you might interrobangedly exclaim, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
Nevertheless, I invite you, dear Reader, to hold fast to the poplollies of yore. Don’t let words slip off the pages into some linguistic necrology.
Yet remember, when it comes to devouring language, whatever you do, don’t eat yourself full — there’s always a pie back.
Glossary:
beek — bask
bellytimber — food or nourishment
cosh — humble cottage
erendrake — messenger or deliverer of good news
fairheadedness — beauty
gaiously — word or pages
gloppijng — eating, devouring
goluptious – delightful, luscious
growlery – a place to growl in
librocubularist– one who reads in bed
poplolly — darling
scapegrace-rascal
scriptorium-place for writing
swullocking – humid weather
twirlblast-tornado
interrobang – punctuation that layers a question mark with an exclamation point.
