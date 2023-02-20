Ant-Man leads box office at $104 million opening
NEW YORK — Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. The Walt Disney Co.’s “Quantumania” added another $121.3 million overseas to give the pint-sized hero a $225 million global launch.
In its 10th weekend of release, James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” remained in second place with $6.4 million. Landing in third was Universal’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” with $5.3 million over the weekend.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ tops British awards
LONDON — Antiwar German drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards.
Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” took four trophies, including best British film, while rock biopic “Elvis” also won four on Sunday night in London.
Austin Butler took the best-actor trophy for “Elvis,” and the best actress prize went to Cate Blanchett for orchestral drama “Tár.”
“All Quiet”’ filmmaker Edward Berger was named best director.
Directors Guild tabs ‘The Daniels’
The Directors Guild of America handed its top prize for feature filmmaking to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” putting them on course to win at the Academy Awards next month.
The 75th annual DGA Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday evening, denied Steven Spielberg a record-extending four wins for the guild’s top honor. Spielberg had once been expected to cruise through awards season with his autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” but the strong affection for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — the Oscar favorite with a leading 11 nominations — has come to dominate Hollywood’s Oscar run-up.
The other nominees were: Todd Field (“Tár”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”). The same filmmakers are nominated for best director at the March 12 Oscars, with one exception. The academy picked Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) rather than Kosinski.
Kwan and Scheinert, the filmmaking pair known as “The Daniels,” are just the third duo to win the DGA’s top award, following Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins for “West Side Story” (1961) and Joel Coen and Ethan Coen for “No Country for Old Men” (2007). They’re also uncommonly young (both are 35) and early in their careers (this is just their second feature film) to win with the guild — especially over a veteran like Spielberg. He holds the record for most DGA nominations with 13.
