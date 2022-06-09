If your birthday is today: Put your plans in place, go over your to-do list and make this year productive. Stop talking and start doing. Be decisive, show consistency and achieve your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Enjoy what others have to offer, but face reality before entering an endeavor that involves shared expenses. Discipline will be necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Get involved in something that helps keep your life in perspective. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be open to learning and to participating in events that offer knowledge, financial gain, and physical and emotional stability.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll learn plenty if you watch and listen. Participate in motivational events and offer to use your experience and skills to deal with economic situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Interact and learn. Question anything you don't understand and take things seriously. Promising too much or overspending will lead to financial stress. Enroll in a seminar or course.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Alter your course as you proceed. Put your heart and soul into whatever you do, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Deal with expenses creatively. Try to keep things under budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep personal data to yourself. Spend time fixing up your home to suit your personality and emotional and physical needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work alongside anyone who has something to offer. Make learning and using what you find out an adventure, and you will awaken others to see and enjoy something extraordinary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't bicker with friends, relatives or peers. You'll gain ground if you keep the peace and are willing to compromise to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let the past remind you how to handle the people you love. A positive change will transpire if you are open and honest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a leap forward, trust and believe in yourself, and take care of loose ends. Don't give someone else control.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Expect to face opposition if you don't play by the rules or tend to details yourself. Do what's expected. Physical changes will require thought.
