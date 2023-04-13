The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Chipper”
Title: “Chipper”
Genre: Drama short.
Country: U.S.
Run time: 21 minutes.
Director: Shaun MacLean.
Writers: Ruckus Skye and Lane Skye.
Producers: Jayson Warner Smith and Weird Brothers Productions.
Trailer: vimeo.com/771290161
When to see it: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Five Flags Center — Majestic Theater; 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Hotel Julien Dubuque Ballroom. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julianfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: After receiving a mysterious letter from his ailing father, Reese “Chipper” Walker (Jayson Warner Smith) arrives at his childhood home where his father lives with Chipper’s sister, Carol (Katherine Barnes). In the letter, his father (Rick Andosca) reveals a dark family secret that will change all of their lives forever.
For Chipper, a man who practically lives on his motorcycle, the pressure mounts as he is forced to make the most painful decision of his life. Can he do what’s right without destroying what’s left of his family?
Behind the scenes: Jayson Warner Smith, who stars as Chipper, will be familiar to TV fans of “The Walking Dead” for his role as Gavin, a member of Negan’s Saviors, and of “Rectify,” where he played death row inmate Wendall Jelks during the show’s first two seasons.
Smith approached the husband-and-wife writing team of Ruckus and Lane Skye to commission a short film script. When they asked him, “What scares you the most?” he replied, “My parents getting old.” Two weeks later, they presented his with the script for “Chipper.”
Although the script was completed in 2016, it took years to produce the film. Shooting was done in June 2022.
“Chipper” is Smith’s debut as an executive producer and is inspired by his real life experiences dealing with family end-of-life decisions.
