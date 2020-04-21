“Miracles From Heaven,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime Life is great for Christy Beam (Jennifer Garner), her husband (Martin Henderson) and their three children, but their peaceful, happy lives are turned upside down when Christy’s 10-year-old daughter, Anna (Kylie Rogers), is diagnosed with a painful, incurable disease. Christy works tirelessly to find a solution for her daughter, but it’s a freak accident that ultimately does the trick: Anna falls from a tree and is suddenly miraculously cured. As Anna explains what happened to her, the Beam family begins to realize that they’ve witnessed a beautiful act of God.
“Empire,” 8 p.m. on FOX In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the fight to regain control of Empire, Cookie reflects on her life and the woman she has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny his feelings for Cookie.
while continuing to support Yana. Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Gabourey Sidibe star. Kiandra Richardson guest stars.