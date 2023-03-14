Play: “The Underpants”
Performers: University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts.
Times/dates: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center at University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.
Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children and non-UD students; free for UD faculty, staff and students. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 90 minutes prior to curtain at the Farber Box Office at Heritage Center, by calling 563-585-SHOW or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
A wild satire adapted from Carl Sternheim’s classic 1910 farcical German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public.
Though she pulls them up quickly, Theo thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise’s momentary display doesn’t result in scandal, but it does attract two infatuated men who want to rent the spare room in the Markes’ home, and the prospective lodgers have some surprises of their own.
Tidbits
- “The Underpants” is adapted from playwright Carl Sternheim’s 1910 German farce “Die Hose.”
- Sternheim, whose father was Jewish and whose mother was Lutheran, had his work banned by Nazi authorities during World War II not because of his Jewish background, but because of his satirical assaults on the German bourgeoisie.
- Sternheim was a keen art collector, and owned several works by Vincent van Gogh. Martin also collects art, with a fondness for more contemporary artists such as Edward Hopper and Roy Lichtenstein.
- The play explores themes of social class, the fleeting nature of celebrity, gender roles in society and the ups and downs of marriage.
Quotable, from
director Greg Wolf
- “The longer I’m around, the more ‘it’s all been done before’ seems to resonate. I think Martin chose to adapt this play because it’s funny and, in his genius, he found the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
- “I think if you took any ‘ancient’ play and had a genius like Martin adapt it, we’d all be awed with bewilderment at how amazing it is that themes from 100 years ago still resonate today.”
- “I believe that desire, especially the lack of it, is a large part of what this play is about. The simple human need to want and to be wanted.”
“Sternheim did an excellent job of utilizing stereotypes to hone in on specific aspects of the human condition. He made it acceptable for us, as the audience, to unpack these things about our own selves. It’s a major aspect of what art is about. We get to pull ourselves apart by safely looking at ourselves through the leans of a character, song or story.”
- “I am not a ‘Steve Martin fan,’ so to speak. But I do consider him to be a genius and a great thinker of our time. He’s done some stuff that has flopped or made me groan, but he’s also done some things that made me weep with joy and appreciation.”
