Wendy’s is joining a holiday drink trend
For a limited time, Wendy’s Frosty will be available in peppermint, replacing the strawberry offering from the summer.
“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Co., said in a press release. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”
The company also is bringing back its Frosty Key Tags for purchase through Jan. 29, 2023. For just $2 at participating locations or on the mobile app, you can enjoy a free Jr. Frosty every day in 2023.
At Whataburger, a secret item moves to the main menu
A secret treat at Whataburger is getting a spot on the restaurant’s official menu.
The Texas-based fast food chain recently announced that chili cheese fries are available on its regular menu alongside the usual cheeseburgers, patty melts and breakfast burgers.
Before now, in-the-know customers have ordered the chili cheese fries from the chain’s secret menu. The announcement comes less than a month after the restaurant added a chili cheeseburger to its regular menu.
“We’re answering the call from Whataburger fans loving the new chili cheese burger and requesting chili cheese fries,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said.
The dish comes with crispy fries, topped with beef chili and a mixture of cheddar and jack cheeses. And because this is Texas, of course, the chili comes without beans.
Nearly all fast food joints offer secret menu items, many of which were invented by customers then adopted by the restaurants. For example, McDonald’s offers the secret Land, Sea and Air, a gargantuan sandwich stuffed with a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and a McChicken.
Other secret items at Whataburger include chicken and pancakes, a play on the favorite Southern dish of chicken and waffles and the Whatahash burger, a hamburger smothered in hashbrowns.
Now you can get Cinnabon frosting in a pint size
Next time you pick up Cinnabon to take home, be sure to add a pint of frosting. That’s right — a pint.
During the holidays, the Atlanta-based company is selling not just cream cheese topping by the pint, but also the chocolate frosting you might remember from the Chocolate BonBites.
“One of our most frequently asked questions is how guests can recreate our iconic Cinnabon frosting, so we’re excited to make it as easy as grabbing a pint during this hectic holiday season,” said Michael Alberici, vice president of marketing.
“After seeing the success of Chocolate BonBites earlier this year, we knew we had to introduce the chocolate version of our take-home pints, offering Cinnabon fans a new way to take part in holiday traditions through baking, gifting or simply enjoying!”
Pints can be bought in stores or online, and cost $5.99 for cream cheese and $6.99 for chocolate.
