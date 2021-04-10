Shalom Spirituality Center will host a virtual retreat titled, “The Psychology and Spirituality of Thomas Keating,” Friday-Sunday, April 16-18, via Zoom.
Centering prayer practiced around the world is a result of Trappist Monk Keating’s effort to renew the contemplative practice in the Christian tradition.
Facilitated by Brother Don Bisson, FMS, the retreat will focus on a renewed contemplative attitude, personally and communally.
Bisson is a spiritual director and is widely respected as a specialist in the training, formation and supervision of spiritual directors. A Marist brother based in Esopus, N.Y., he holds graduate degrees in liturgy, spirituality and transpersonal psychology and earned his Doctor of Ministry at the Pacific School of Religion specializing in spiritual direction and Jungian psychology.
With more than 90 live audio recordings available, Bisson is internationally recognized for his lectures, workshops and retreats on the interrelationship of Christian spirituality and Jungian psychology.
The cost is $80. Registration is available by calling 563-582-3592 or by visiting shalomretreats.org. Additional information and the Zoom link will be sent out prior to Friday, April 16.