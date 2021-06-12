The song, “Turn, Turn, Turn,” written by Pete Seeger and made famous in the recording by The Byrds, originates from the biblical book of Ecclesiastes.
As a book of wisdom, Ecclesiastes names the challenges of life in this world: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.”
As I ponder all we have endured during the global pandemic, the wisdom from Ecclesiastes prepares us to rely on spiritual resources in every circumstance.
“A time to be born, and a time to die.”
During the pandemic we experienced acute fear about infection, faced the suffering of those with the disease and grieved the loss of millions of lives. In some parts of the world the pandemic continues to rage.
We also witnessed the courage of essential workers who risked their lives for the sake of others and persisted to help people survive. We recall the extraordinary sacrifices made by health care workers. How can we continue to provide support to those still struggling with matters of life and death?
“A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.”
When we experience losses — not only through illness and death, but also as a way of life — we need safe places to grieve. Faith communities provide life-giving relationships to support people experiencing the emotions belonging to the grieving process, such as denial, sadness, anger, bargaining and depression.
Together in caring communities, we weep, mourn and encourage one another toward the day we might again laugh and dance. Consider those who supported you through your losses and grief. How can you thank them? How can you show your thanks by supporting others?
“A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing.”
Social distancing, necessary for safeguarding public health, has increased loneliness and isolation for many people, including for those living in nursing homes. My mother-in-law died in December last year, not from the virus but in part by being cut off from her support system.
We have become more disconnected from each other as a result of the pandemic. How can we now begin to restore relationships and reach out to others in safe but supportive ways?
“A time to keep silence, and a time to speak.”
Fear and anxiety in our society has increased our tendency to look for someone to blame. Now is the time to rebuild connections that promote the common good. All people are created equal and in their unique identities deserve dignity and worth.
How can we refrain from speaking negatively about others and focus our attention on creating a beloved community? As stated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”