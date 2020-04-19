News in your town

Ask Amy: Mother of 5 boys seeks answers

Do miracles exist? For some like late John Prine, they just might

Davis: Allow Christ to free you from sin’s taxing burden

Ellis: Good entertainment in 'Bad Boys for Life'

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Understanding your dogs' bad behavior

What to stream

Ask Amy: Voyeur son may be reoffending from home

Family time: Ways to find happiness, keep children active during current state

TV highlights for Thursday, April 16

Rachael Ray tapes show from home, makes $4M virus donation

Savanna restoration re-creating pre-Civil War ecosystem in Sinsinawa

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Stand up for your heart

Ask Amy: People ponder ways to give back

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 15

TV highlights for Wednesday, April 15

Alex Trebek set to publish a memoir while fighting pancreatic cancer

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Is 1 drink too many?

Trying to avoid a grocery run? Check out these food substitution tips

Food: Need a break from extensive cooking? Chicken parmesan dish an easy fix

Ask Amy: Mom's rants cause family rift

Northeast Iowa School of Music teachers, students connected through virtual lessons

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 14

Audio reviews

Virtual viewing: No passport needed to explore world

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Protein's power to preserve muscle mass as you age

TV highlights for Tuesday, April 14

Almanac

Ask Amy: Friend living in guesthouse overstays welcome

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 13

New albums

New on DVD

Television Q&A

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Added sugar is even worse for you than you knew

TV highlights for Monday, April 13

Almanac

Sinsinawa Mound further suspends programming, visits