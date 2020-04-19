Walking from your place of work to your car while toting a giant cardboard box filled with supplies from your desk generally isn’t a good sign.
But on March 24, along with an army of others from the Telegraph Herald and a bevy of business professionals across the country, I joined the brigade of those working from home.
Thanks, COVID-19.
Until recently, the Features Department at the TH had been tucked into a far back corner of the newsroom, away from most people (which might have been wise — we, along with our neighbors in photo, are a rogue group). However, with a recent reorganization, my desk had been relocated toward the center of the newsroom, where I got to converse with colleagues I’ve worked with for years but never really gotten to know.
This lasted about a month before it had been decided that I’d be sent home — an ironic twist I’ve come to appreciate during the past few weeks.
While I’ve been glad to be able to do my part in flattening the curve — and I marvel at how much we can do remotely — it has taken me some time to find my groove. I like my colleagues and enjoy the environment in which I work.
However, as gathering restrictions have carried on, I’ve learned to appreciate a few perks of my home and work lives intertwining:
1. The peace and quiet. This was a big negative the first week. I kept pining for the invention of an app that would produce ambient newsroom sounds. But especially as the weather has warmed, it has been delightful to open a window, enjoy the fresh air and listen to my wind chime as I work.
2. A lax dress code. I don’t know about you, ladies, but I have been living in yoga pants. I never wear shoes unless I have to slip on flip flops to run out and grab the mail or the newspaper. And I haven’t had to worry about my makeup or my hair in weeks. I am showering.
3. An unlimited supply of fresh hot coffee. A shout out to the good people at the locally owned Verena Street Coffee Co. for helping start my days with Julien’s Breakfast Blend.
4. My home office is kind of nice. While many have made do and set up their work camp on their dining room table or in whatever nook and cranny might have been situated near a power outlet, chipping away at work tasks from home isn’t such a rarity for me. And so, I have a space dedicated to that, complete with the essentials: A desk, a chair, a lamp, an aroma therapy diffuser and a lot of inspiring artwork.
5. A piano in the “break room.” Very early on, I — like everyone — had a couple of moments where the uncertainty of what was happening was a little overwhelming. I felt sad, scared, in disbelief and unable to control anything, which went against my Type A tendencies. In those moments, I retreated for a few minutes to the upright piano in my living room to belt through a couple of Broadway tunes. It always helped me to refocus.
6. Multitasking at its finest. The ability to run the dishwasher, throw in a load of laundry and pop dinner in the oven early, all while crossing items off my work to-do list? Yes, please.
7. Furry personal assistants. My colleague Jim Swenson wrote a wonderful column a couple of weeks ago about the ways our pets are helping us cope with these challenging times. My cat, Mabel, fits the bill. She hasn’t any clue what’s going on. But she has never been happier in her home life. (She’s also finally starting to like me better than my husband.)
While I’m grateful that I had a job to report to these last few weeks — I know many haven’t been so lucky — I’m eager to refill my cardboard box and return to the physical space and people I’ve worked alongside for nearly 16 years.
Hopefully, the next time I’m carrying a box from work to my car, it’s the remnants of my retirement cake.