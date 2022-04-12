University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee film school graduate Mackenzie Hopfauf is about as Midwest as they come, but she’s thriving in Hollywood, sharing a home with three roommates, who all work in the TV industry, and living just a stone’s throw away from the beach.
Hopfauf’s lifestyle growing up explains why she has adapted so easily.
“I moved around a lot as a kid,” she said. “From childhood to now, I’ve always been surrounded by hotels because my dad has managed them all my life.”
That could explain why Hopfauf, 23, is as comfortable on the West Coast as she is in the Heartland. It’s also why she knew that she wanted to include a hotel in her senior film thesis, “Seizure the Day,” which is a Julien Dubuque International Film Festival short film selection.
Hopfauf’s father, Dwight, is the general manager of the Julien Dubuque Hotel. She was able to film there, using one of the suites as a setting for her main character, Louisa’s, apartment.
Filming was done outside of the building, as well as at the Fenelon Place Elevator. Other location filming was done in Cedarburg, Wis.
Milwaukee-based actress Maddi Conway, 27, landed the lead role of Louisa.
“Mackenzie and I met working on a project a few years before she wrote ‘Seizure the Day,’” Conway said. “When she wrote the script, she reached out and asked me to audition for the role.”
While Conway has no experience with epilepsy, Hopfauf’s experience is much closer to home — she has epilepsy.
“I don’t call it a disability,” she said. “I just have adjustability. As a filmmaker, I have to put on a different lens and sometimes just figure out how to do things a bit differently.”
Hopfauf, who used to take 14 medications to control her seizures, now takes two, and she is considered seizure-free.
“I had epilepsy as a child, then it seemed to go away,” she said. “It came back when I was in sixth grade, and I battled it all though high school. I had my last seizure June 3, 2016. And I released ‘Seizure the Day’ on June 3, 2021.”
An internship a few summers ago inspired Hopfauf to write the movie featuring an epileptic.
“I was lucky enough to be an intern at 371 Productions in Milwaukee, and I was brought on specifically for their seizures project,” she said. “I got to interview families who are affected by epilepsy. Hearing everybody’s struggles made me want to share and put more awareness out into the world about this disorder.”
Conway said having Hopfauf not only as her director, but also as a source for questions, helped to enhance her performance.
“It was an amazing experience to work so closely with Mackenzie and have her as that firsthand source,” she said. “I could go through each step with her. What does it feel like to have a seizure? How can I accurately portray this? Just to get into that headspace was incredible.”
Hopfauf said the stigma of epilepsy has diminished from what it was decades ago, something she attributes to continued education by those who have the disorder and those who are advocates for epileptics.
“When I tell people I have a history with epilepsy, I’m met with more questions than with someone who doesn’t want to be my friend,” she said. “I’m very grateful that people have a better perception and understanding. One in 26 people are epileptics, so chances are if you’re walking down a busy street, you’re passing someone with epilepsy.”
In “Seizure the Day,” Hopfauf’s protagonist, Louisa, is preparing for an upcoming brain surgery that may or may not stop her seizures. She is desperately trying to work through her “to do” list, while at the same time questioning her career path and, at times, her existence.
Louisa’s friend, Linus (actor Kevin Romano), convinces her that living in the moment, being present and not worrying about what might or might not happen, is the only way to live.
“I’ve wondered, ‘Is anybody going to hire me because of this?,’” Hopfauf said. “Of course, the better option would be to hire somebody who doesn’t have epilepsy, because that would be easier. But then I realized that this is a chance to educate people. And to take chances, because if you don’t take chances, you may never have that opportunity again.”
Conway and Hopfauf said they enjoyed their time in Dubuque.
“I’d never been before, but even just driving in, I was impressed,” Conway said. “Everyone was so friendly. We were filming on the street one night outside of the hotel, and everyone was so respectful and very interested in what we were doing and curious about it.”
Hopfauf can’t get away from her job as a television production assistant in L.A. to attend the festival, but her parents, Dwight and Lynn, will be there to represent the film.
“I’ve been into film since I was 12 years old, and they have always supported my choice of work and been there for me no matter what,” she said. “I wish I could be there. I know it will be a lot of fun.”
Hopfauf, whose ultimate career goal is to work as an assistant director on a scripted series, said she hopes audiences that see the film will view it as uplifting and enlightening.
“My ultimate goal with this film is that people will know one thing about epilepsy that they didn’t know before, and that they live each day to the fullest and in the moment,” she said. “If that happens, I’ve done my job as filmmaker.”