Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a four-part series from the Dubuque County Master Gardeners about pruning trees and shrubs during the winter. Part three (Sunday, Feb. 2) will cover pruning mature trees.
Trees can seal off pruning cuts but still have a grown-over wound that is contained in the tree forever. Once trees and shrubs appropriate to the space are planted, pruning should be done only when necessary, preferably in late winter, and at the plant’s growing points.
Pruning new trees
At planting:
• Shorten circling roots.
• Remove damaged branches.
• No more pruning for two years.
After two to three years, begin training:
• Maintain a strong leader.
• Remove low limbs for clearance.
• Establish strong scaffold branches.
Best practices
Past best practices regarding trees have changed after numerous studies and comparisons. These obsolete recommendations continue to appear in internet searches.
It is no longer recommended to apply tree wound paint, thin branches on newly planted trees, cut branches flush with tree trunks, or top to reduce tree size.
Include .edu in internet searches to find reliable sources of current growing recommendations such as the reference below.
Pruning at planting
Two critical tree planting requirements are frequently ignored: (1) The root flare at the base of the trunk must be visible above the ground level. (2) Circling roots of container-grown trees must be straightened or cut. Trees planted too deep and/or with circling roots are likely to slowly decline in a decade or two as the girdling roots circle and cut into the trunk and main roots.
Remove only damaged branches at planting. Young trees need every leaf to produce food to develop healthy roots. For the next two growing seasons, leave every healthy branch in place to support tree recovery from planting stress.
Training after two years
A sunny, open landscape can encourage trees to develop branches that compete with the leader. Trees without a central leader can be viable. If, even with active intervention, a central leader is not developed, get professional advice before cutting branches more than two inches or reducing top foliage significantly.
Lower branches on most trees are temporary and eventually will be removed to clear mowers and traffic.
Remove branches while they are around one inch in diameter. Prune to establish strong “scaffold” branches spaced evenly up and around the trunk. Remove branches that are sharply vertical form weak joints.
Little branch thinning is needed for larger deciduous trees with branches vertically spaced about 12-18 inches apart, with no two branches directly above the other.
Conifer branch spacing rarely requires pruning.
Pruning technique
Have a pruning plan to follow up on each year. Young trees can recover from removing twenty 5% of their crown at once but will do much better if this much pruning is spaced over several years.
Make small cuts, two inches maximum. Use a sharp pruning saw and/or bypass pruner to accurately and cleanly cut just outside the branch collar or above branch buds. Remove damaged and diseased branches when found. Do most overall pruning in late winter.
Bypass pruners
Bypass pruners use a scissors type action. The sharp, thin blade slices through branches which are supported by the second thicker blade. To minimize bark damage, position bypass pruners with the thicker blade on the outside of the cut. For branches larger than one-half inch in diameter, use long-handled lopping pruners or a pruning saw.
