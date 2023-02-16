A pinch of ragtime. A dash of gospel and blues.
Fuse them together with a driving rhythm, powerful brass and the backdrop of New Orleans, and the ingredients birth a rich musical history that has continued to flourish, thanks to a wealth of musicians keeping its legacy alive.
Jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens has been at the forefront of that effort, performing for decades in the Royal Street Performing Arts Zone in the French Quarter of New Orleans — as well as bringing a taste of it to Dubuque.
Ketchens, 56, first performed in Dubuque in early 2006 through the Dubuque Arts Council, following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. During the residency, she and her ensemble visited schools, mentored students through music and presented performances throughout the community.
“We landed in Dubuque, and it was just a wonderful, calming place to be after having just been through a whole lotta hell,” she said in a phone interview. “Everybody took such an interest in us. They listened to what we had to say. They listened to us play our music, and they were very receptive to it, which was nice since we hadn’t been able to play at home in a long time. It was a sense of normal after such chaos.”
Her time in Dubuque was so well-received that the arts council again hosted Ketchens in 2007 and 2011.
Ketchens and her outfit, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, will return again next week to spend one week in residence, hosting master classes for students in grades 4 through 12, as well as working with University of Dubuque students.
The visit will include a Mardi Gras performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.
The UD Concert Band, conducted by Nolan Hauta, director of concert bands and assistant professor of instrumental music; and the UD Jazz Band, conducted by Evan Glickman, director of jazz and athletic bands and assistant professor of music, will open the show.
A free performance also will take place for students in grades 4 through 8 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. In the event of poor weather, the concert will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Reservations can be made by calling 563-652-9815 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Iowa is my sister state,” Ketchens said. “I have a great feeling of love for Dubuque and for the friends I’ve made there. Dubuque is where this outreach all began for us, so it feels like a very full-circle moment.”
Known for its combination of clarinet, guitar, vocals, drums and piano, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans’ goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to the culture and traditional music of New Orleans through performance and educational outreach.
The ensemble has done just that across the globe, performing at music festivals, fairs and showcases in 47 states and 24 countries, and working with countless students from elementary school through college.
“I always look forward to working with the students,” Ketchens said. “It’s fun watching them learn and catch on to different rhythms and syncopations.”
Regarded as a “cultural ambassador” and a force in her own right in the genres of Dixieland and traditional jazz, Ketchens began her career in classical music.
“I was just a classical clarinet player who fell in love with a tuba player,” she said of her husband, Lawrence, who also plays in Ketchens’ ensemble. “I was first drawn to jazz by listening to Louis Armstrong. I loved what he did, and I learned from his style.”
Since then, Ketchens has become known as “Lady Louis,” performing for four U.S. presidents, including Bill Clinton, George Bush Sr., Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, and has been featured in documentaries about New Orleans and its musical heritage.
She also recently appeared on “CBS Sunday Morning” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
But for Ketchens, it all comes back to passing the torch to the next generation.
“When I went to church when I was young, I never was very interested in what the minister had to say. I was just waiting for the music to start,” she said, with a laugh. “But one time, he looked around the church and said, ‘We have a lot of elderly people here. We need the youngsters to carry this on.’ That stayed with me, and it’s something I always think about.
“This music is fun music. It’s danceable. It’s relatable. Kids really get into it, and that’s important. Because if you teach kids about it and they love it and have fun, they can carry it on for a long time. So, for me, it’s all about learning while having fun, and if that can happen, that’s the most rewarding thing.”
The same philosophy carries over to Ketchens’ performances for adults.
“We take people into the deep culture of the music, explaining why it makes you move and the history behind it,” she said of her performances. “You don’t want to play music that goes over everyone’s head, but you don’t want to play everything that’s familiar either. We try to mix it up. That’s how it gets into your soul.”
Dave Grable, of the Dubuque Arts Council, said it’s that kind of experience the organization aims to bring to the area.
This time around, Ketchens will perform for approximately 900 students at UD and 800 students at Ohnward.
“Going back to when she first came here, she just opened up a soft spot for us in Dubuque,” he said. “We’re constantly looking for ways we can bring diversity to the table in Dubuque and providing an opportunity for students.”
