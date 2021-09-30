Play: “Nobody’s Perfect”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 14 and 21; and Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 10 and 24; and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $22. $11 for early bird performances Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9. Tickets can be purchased by calling 563-588-1305 or visiting www.belltowertheater.net.
COVID-19 protocols: Most performances will be full-theater seating. All Saturday performances will have social distance seating, with 50% of the seats in the theater for sale. Masks are required for all patrons who are not fully vaccinated. Staff is fully vaccinated and will continue to wear masks. The theater highly recommends that all patrons wear masks.
Synopsis
Leonard Loftus is a writer of steamy romance novels. But the feminist publishing house he submits his work to has a motto: “For Women By Women.” Leonard submits his latest work to the publisher’s contest for new female writers under the pen name Lulabelle Latiffa.
When Leonard — or rather, Lulabelle — wins the contest, it’s a problem, and his wayward daughter and rascally father aren’t helping the situation. His problems are only made worse when he falls in love with Harriet, the feminist publisher.
A bashful statistician with a spectacular alter ego, Leonard is a worried man in the guise of a carefree woman, and a happy ending isn’t going to come easily.
Tidbits
- Playwright Simon Williams is well known in his native England as an actor. His roles have included the period drama, “Upstairs, Downstairs,” medical drama “Holby City” and long-running soap opera, “EastEnders,” as well as guest roles in “Midsomer Murders,” “Father Brown” and “Doctor Who,” among others.
- The play premiered in England in 1997 as “Kiss My Aunt” and was produced in Germany and the Czech Republic. The name change to “Nobody’s Perfect” came in 2001 when the play toured extensively throughout the U.K.
- The production will feature Bell Tower Theater stage veterans Megan Frankovich and Don Brauhn, and newcomers Josh Iben and Andrea Lange, with artistic director Sue Riedel directing.
Quotable, from director Sue Riedel
- “’Nobody’s Perfect’ is a romantic comedy, bordering on farce, giving the audience plenty to laugh about.”
- “(Playwright) Simon Williams got his big break (as an actor) in 1971 when he was cast as James Bellamy in ‘Upstairs, Downstairs.’ Ultimately, he realized his true ambition was to be a playwright.”
- “Williams has written seven plays, and this is one of his favorite comedies. Williams said he likes comedies because you hear the laughter of the audience letting you know they’re enjoying your work. I like comedies for the same reason.”
- “Actors seem to like to be in comedies also. They often tell me life is serious enough, and they enjoy being in a play that makes the audience laugh. It’s more fun to make people happy. After all, laughter is the best medicine, and we hope you’ll get a good dose watching this play.”
Quotable, from actor Josh Iben (Leonard Loftus)
- “Leonard is a middle-aged single father. He’s a statistician and aspiring writer who lives with his teenage daughter and elderly father. He’s divorced and a bit shaky around women. He’s a good father, but needs help from his dad and daughter to be sociable.”
- “Leonard has to pretend to be a woman to get his book published by a feminist publishing company. Then falls in love with the publisher, and the romantic comedy takes on some good physical laughs and some heartfelt scenes throughout the play.”
- “The production takes on some similarities to (the films) ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and ‘Some Like It Hot.’”
- “I performed last summer with the (Anamosa, Iowa) Starlighters Theater in its production of ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.’”