Globally, Christmas is the most celebrated holiday of the year.
The diverse cultures in the region offer a snapshot of the different traditions celebrated during the Christmas season by those who came from far away to make their homes in the tri-states. While they’ve immersed themselves in American culture, familiarity reminds them of home and of who they are.
There are many ways to say “Merry Christmas!” locally. Here are a few:
Schastlivogo Rozhdestva!
In Russia, Father Frost delivers presents on New Year’s Eve, accompanied by his granddaughter, Snow Maiden.
“In Russian culture, Dec. 25 is just another day,” said Masha Skemp, who grew up in Moscow and now lives in Dubuque. “The tree and the big meal happen on New Year’s Eve. Father Frost and his granddaughter bring the presents. You dress in costumes. There are always fireworks in the city. It’s a very big celebration.”
Skemp came to Dubuque as a 16-year-old Hempstead High School exchange student. She knew almost immediately that she wanted to stay. She returned to Moscow the summer after her exchange year, before coming back and starting her studies at Loras College. She has returned to Russia to visit, but after marrying a Dubuque native, she considers Iowa home now.
Russian Orthodox Christmas is on Jan. 7, and Skemp said it is very much about the birth of Christ and more solemn than the New Year’s celebration.
“When I was growing up, it was the tail end of the Communist government, so Christmas was not wildly celebrated because religion was not allowed,” she said.
Skemp said she remembers when her family wasn’t allowed to go to church under Communist rule.
“People often had icons in their homes and would hide them because religion was not allowed,” she said. “They would bring them out quietly for Christmas, but then they would go back into hiding. My grandmother’s was always hidden behind a big mirror.”
Skemp immersed herself in American culture when she came to the U.S. as a teenager, but there are a few things she does to share her Russian heritage with her 2- and 5-year-old sons.
“I show my kids all the Russian New Year’s and Christmas cartoons I used to watch,” she said. “We keep our tree up until after New Year’s, and they open their presents from their Russian grandparents on New Year’s morning.”
Giáng sinh vui ve!
In Vietnam, approximately 7% of the population identify as Christian. But that doesn’t stop the country from celebrating Christmas.
Ông già Noel, which translates to “Old Man Christmas,” is the Vietnamese version of Santa Claus. His attire is similar to what is celebrated in Western culture, down to the fur-lined outfit and boots, despite the tropical weather.
Children leave letters to him under their pillows, and parents often will hire a “Santa service” to have gifts delivered on Christmas Eve.
Khang Tran, a seminary student at Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa, is from Nah Trang in central Vietnam, a coastal city with a population of 535,000. He has lived in the U.S. for two years.
Decorations, particularly the “Christmas cave,” are big in Vietnam during the Christmas season.
“We usually have a Christmas tree that we decorate with neon lights,” Tran said. “We will clean the house and start packing away some things one to two weeks before Christmas Eve to make a place for the cave where Mary gave birth to Jesus.”
While many Christians believe that Jesus was born in a manger, there is some evidence that he was born in a cave outside of Bethlehem.
“We often buy large gray or stone canvases to display the cave,” Tran said. “Some people buy straw or a small wooden house to symbolize Christ’s birth. The cave is meticulously decorated with lights and other details. It is a work of art.”
Christmas Eve Mass is a tradition for Vietnamese Catholics, and so is the food and preparation for the Christmas feast.
“Mass is usually held at 9 p.m. and lasts until close to midnight,” Tran said. “I would usually cook with my mother until 1 or 2 a.m. Our meals are usually very simple. Some people may go out to eat as restaurants are open until very late.”
One of Tran’s favorite dishes is called Mam Kho Quet.
“It originated in the poor times when Vietnamese farmers had a lot of vegetables but very little protein,” he said. “Nowadays, the dish has been upgraded, and you can get it in restaurants in Vietnam.”
A dipping sauce made with fish sauce and sugar, and flavored with diced pork, shrimp or fish, is served with a plate of fresh and boiled vegetables.
“It’s all about stretching a small amount of protein to add taste to a meal of mostly vegetables,” he said. “Luckily, I learned a lot of recipes from my mom, and it helps me a lot while I’m here. It reminds me of my hometown.”
Feliz Navidad!
In Sister Norelly Rodriguez Monsalvo, RCS’, hometown of Santa Bárbara, Colombia, tourists flock to the region for the colorful fairs and festivals held in December.
Although Santa Bárbara is a small town of approximately 2,200 people, the nearby state capital of Bucamaranga has a population of more than 580,000.
A member of the community of Religious of Social Communication, Rodriguez Monsalvo came to the U.S. in 2016 to live and study at Divine Word.
“My hometown and Dubuque are similar in that they both have abundant green areas and water sources,” she said. “Santa Bárbara is protected by law as a state forest and water preserve.”
European culture has had a strong influence on the Christmas traditions of the Colombian people.
“Colombians have inherited the tradition of setting up and decorating the Christmas tree, along with the nativity scene,” Rodriguez Monsalvo said. “There is also the tradition of the Christmas novena.”
The novena, a ritual of devotional praying, is practiced from Dec. 16 to 24, and prepares the hearts of Christians for the arrival of the Niño Dios (Child God).
“Each day of the novena has its own prayers, and members of the family and businesses take turns singing Christmas carols, reading a prayer, thanking God for his goodness over the past year and asking for the blessings of God for his family members and the workplace,” Rodriguez Monsalvo said.
“Villancicos,” traditional Spanish Christmas carols, are heard everywhere, from public spaces and events to radio and television stations and usually are sung by children.
The preparation of the Christmas meal begins on Christmas Eve.
“The typical Christmas Eve is celebrated as a family,” Rodriguez Monsalvo said. “After Christmas Mass, around midnight, people go home and sit around the table to share the Christmas meal.”
The meal begins with a toast of special wine and cookies. Almost all Colombian Christmas dinners include tamales, stuffed turkey, pork, masato (a fermented rice-based drink), custard, cheese fritters, chica (a fermented corn drink) and other regional specialties.
Gifts are exchanged after the meal, with cards read out loud and thanks given for what has been received.
Rodriguez Monsalvo said handing out Christmas cards and gifts in the U.S. lets her continue her Colombian traditions.
“I miss my family, and I miss listening to Colombian Christmas carols,” she said. “But I have enjoyed celebrating Christmas with Americans and people from other cultures. I really appreciate their welcoming attitude and good hearts.”
Joyeux Noël!
In the West African nation of Togo, Father Akizou Kamina, an instructor of theology at Divine Word College, quickly learned the languages of his native country.
“I grew up speaking Kabiye, Ewe, Tem and French,” he said. “But almost everybody says (the French) “Joyeux Noël’ on Christmas.”
Kabiye, Ewe and Tem are indigenous languages in Togo, but French is the country’s official language, carried from its days of French governance.
Kamina grew up in Sokodé, the second-largest city in Togo and the seat of the central region of the country.
“It is a small urban town a little bit smaller than Dubuque,” he said. “Though it is not a rural town, it is surrounded by beautiful landscapes and farms.”
In Togo, Christmas is thought of as a celebration for the younger generation.
“Christmas in my country is nothing compared to the one in the United States or in some other countries in Africa,” Kamina said. “Most people think that Christmas is more a celebration for children than for adults.”
Kamina recalled receiving toys and gifts from his parents every Christmas until he was 14 years old.
“There is no gift exchange like this in the United States,” he said. “Only parents are supposed to give to children, and they don’t expect anything in return from their children.”
Kamina said decorations were sparse in his hometown during the Christmas holidays, but that seems to have changed through the years.
“As a child, my friends and I built an outdoor Christmas crib, where we spent hours at night chatting and eating,” he said. “Growing up, there was not a lot of Christmas decorations, but nowadays, there is a tendency to see more decorated houses.”
Approximately 40% of the population in Togo is Christian, so most Togolese Christians attend church on Christmas Eve. Parties also are something to look forward to after church.
“People go out for parties the whole night,” Kamina said. “The local drink and liquor are very essential for the celebration.”
Growing up in a middle class family, the Christmas meal usually would include a rice and tomato dish in the afternoon. In the morning, a dish called “fufu” would be served — pounded yam eaten with peanut sauce.
It is said that music is the universal language, and perhaps even more so when it comes to Christmas music.
“I have been living in the U.S. for six years, and the only Christmas tradition that I brought with me is to listen to Christmas songs in December,” Kamina said. “Whenever I listen to these songs, I remember my childhood and my home country. Whenever we listened to Christmas songs, we knew that Dec. 25 was around the corner. This brings a lot of joy to my heart.”
Monono ilo raaneoan Nejin!
In the Marshall Islands, Christmas is so greatly anticipated that preparations begin months ahead of time.
“Preparation for the great day begins in September or October,” said Irene Maun, who moved to the U.S. from the islands with her family in 2009. “It’s a huge thing.”
One of the centerpieces of the holiday is the performances from dance teams called “jepta,” who prepare dances, songs and skits for the Christmas Day celebration. They start practicing several weeks ahead of time and will dance and sing throughout the day.
Teams can be made up of family members, school friends or church youth group members.
On the islands, the teams might be from neighboring communities. They pride themselves on their matching outfits, and church leaders often will act as judges. But the competition is a friendly one and is meant to entertain more than compete.
Maun said palm trees often are decorated, but it was not until recently that Christmas trees began to appear inside homes.
“The decorations on the palm trees would be all natural,” she said. “Today, you will find some Marshallese homes decorated with a Christmas tree.”
Food baskets are another Marshall Islands tradition that is important to the culture.
“When I was young, I would see all the older people prepare the food,” she said. “It’s a tradition that on Christmas Day, a big basket of food is exchanged with the chief of the tribe, and then with our pastors. Tradition says the chief gets the basket first.”
The baskets, handmade of palm leaves, are filled with local foods and are meant to convey a family’s love, respect and best wishes to the recipient.
As a matriarchal society, the Marshallese also will honor their eldest female relative with a food basket.
“All of the family will go and bring her baskets of food,” Maun said. “And you would see her first before visiting anybody else.”
A traditional Marshallese Christmas feast includes fresh fish, pork cooked in a pit, chicken, coconut milk, bananas and other local foods.
“It’s a time for family gathering and being together,” Maun said. “It’s very unique. The community celebration lasts all day into the evening, and sometimes into the next morning.”
Maun is looking forward to her church’s Marshallese celebration, which will be held on Christmas Day at Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque. She said it will be a blend of old and new traditions, although she admits she is partial to the old.
“There will be singing, dancing and food,” she said. “The new generation puts lots of other goodies in the basket — clothing, gifts, candy, that kind of thing. But the island way of Christmas is homemade palm baskets with local foods.”