GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Art and Recreation Center will host its second annual Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road.
In addition to local and regional wine and spirits, the event will feature live music from Sam Wooden.
The cost is $35 and includes a wristband, a glass and 24 sampling tickets. The cost is $5 for designated drivers. Proceeds will support the Galena Art and Recreation Center.
To order tickets, visit
galena-brew-fest. Tickets will be available at will call the day of the event.
For more information, call 815-777-2248.