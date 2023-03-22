Hershey rolling out ‘plant-based’ bars
The dairy and meat markets aren’t the only ones being interrupted by the rapidly growing plant-based industry. Chocolate is going vegan, too.
Iconic candy brands Hershey’s and Reese’s are officially joining the plant-based fray with new nondairy options.
The Hershey Company announced recently that it will roll out Reese’s Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt this spring.
Instead of milk, the new offerings are made with oats.
The brand manager of the company’s Better For You division said its purpose is “to create more moments of goodness for consumers.”
“Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives,” Teal Liu said in a statement.
In an effort to meet the evolving desires of customers, Hershey has served up alternative treats including no added sugar, zero sugar, high protein and portion-controlled options.
Reese’s Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups will go on sale this month, followed by Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt in April.
Coors Light debuts beer-flavored popsicles
This one’s for the kids who grew up on Otter Pops.
Last week, Molson Coors Beverage Co. debuted Coors-icles, a line of frozen beer popsicles that look just like the aforementioned children’s treat. These pops won’t give you a buzz though, since they’re nonalcoholic.
While popsicles are traditionally a summer snack, Coors Light released theirs to pair with March Madness — “to make sure fans 21+ stay chill when things get heated,” per an announcement. Even though Coors-icles do not contain alcohol, they’re intended for folks of drinking age. Plus, the beverage company contends the treats “can (and should) be enjoyed with a crisp, cold Coors Light,” said a spokesperson.
A six-pack of Coors Light-flavored Coors-icles will set you back about $20.
Chipotle adds chicken al pastor to menu
As of March 14, Chipotle is selling spicy, sweet chicken al pastor at its 3,200 restaurants worldwide.
Chipotle currently offers adobo chicken as a protein option for a burrito, bowl, salad, taco or quesadilla. The new chicken al pastor is a second chicken option.
The name “al pastor” often refers to marinated meat cooked on a trompo, said Rick Martinez, formerly of Bon Appetit. Al pastor is a signature in Mexico but likely has origins in the Middle East.
Chipotle’s chicken al pastor marinade includes a seared chipotle pepper called morita, ground achiote, tomato paste, garlic, onion and pineapple. The meat is finished with lime juice and cilantro, according to a news release.
In a taste test, the Dallas Morning News food team found the grilled chunks of chicken to be spicy and slightly sweet from the pineapple. The meat comes smeared with reddish paste.
Chipotle tested it at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis before unrolling it to all of its stores globally in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It’s the first time the company has released a new menu item worldwide.
Chicken al pastor will be available for a limited time, and a company spokesperson wouldn’t give details.
