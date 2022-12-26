Jim McIngvale is a Texas furniture store tycoon who lost
$9.5 million betting on the Cincinatti Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. That kind of whopping loss is much more common than a major win ($75 million), which he had betting on the Houston Astros in the World Series.
The same is true if you’re betting on your heart health. Putting all your efforts into eating a healthy diet does tip the odds in your favor — but for a real win, you need to spread your bets.
A study in the American Journal of Cardiology found that the DASH diet cuts the risk of cardiovascular disease by nearly 13% for women, 6% for men and 14% for Black adults. But if you’re sedentary, adding in 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity lowers your risk of coronary heart disease by at least 14%.
Having optimal sleep habits (seven to eight hours nightly, avoiding insomnia and excessive daytime sleepiness, not having sleep apnea, and being an early riser) reduces the risk of heart disease or stroke by 75% compared to folks with poor sleep styles.
Stress reduction also boosts heart health. One study found that in folks with heart disease, adding Transcendental Meditation to their care reduced their risk for heart attack, stroke and death by 48%.
So, to get the best return on your investment, spread your bets on a long and healthy life with diet, exercise, sleep, stress reduction — and adding a few supplements and keeping your immunizations up-to-date.
