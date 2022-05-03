If your birthday is today: Stop fidgeting. Take responsibility for your happiness. Stop dreaming and start making the life you want to live. Be willing to go the distance to achieve things that will boost your morale.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stand up for your rights. Take the initiative and put your plans in motion. Make decisions and act on them with passion and clarity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Concentrate on what's doable and stop worrying about things you cannot alter. A positive attitude will help you achieve what you set out to do and get you the backup you will need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Explore possibilities and let your imagination run wild, but don't let your emotions spin out of control. Don't be rattled by any setbacks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Spend time with people who offer enlightening perspectives on life, love and happiness. What you share will change how you think.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Absorb what others say, and it will help you understand the best way to gain approval, respect and the assistance required to get what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stop dreaming and start doing. How you handle money will be crucial. Cut costs by doing things yourself instead of hiring someone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to get overwhelmed by what you have no control over. Concentrate on the people who make you feel good about yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Patience will help you navigate your way through the ups and downs you encounter. Put more thought into your health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Attend a reunion or reach out to someone who brings out the best in you. Look for ways to make the most of what you have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Say no to changes that don't suit your needs. Build a solid foundation for what you have planned. Invest in your surroundings.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20). A change of heart will help clear up uncertainty and encourage you to do what's best for you. Clear up financial problems.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy to good use, and it will help you control your emotions. Refuse to let others get to you. Go about your business, and let your accomplishments speak for you.