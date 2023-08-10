Dear Amy: I have twin nieces, both 29. We’ve always been close.

Their dad (my brother) is an alcoholic known to draw unwanted attention to himself.

Recommended for you

Readers can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.