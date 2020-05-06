If your birthday is today: A unique, creative approach will give you the upper hand. Look for an opportunity to use your skills, knowledge and experience to reach a long-term goal you've been working toward. Don't hesitate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Turn a business prospect into something tangible. You'll gain recognition for your contributions and accomplishments. Don't share your remedy for success; being mysterious will attract more interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do what feels right. If that means enhancing your appearance or checking out someone who interests you personally or professionally, do so confidently.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take control and avoid upsetting situations. Use your intelligence, perception and persuasive powers to get what you want. A financial opportunity, contract or settlement will require finesse and patience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen and observe, but don't share your opinions until you reassess where you stand and what you might lose or gain by divulging your plans. If you listen to complaints, you will find solutions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you have a good idea that could potentially make you some extra cash, get it up and running. A positive change is heading your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Avoid conflict. Peace of mind comes with patience, the ability to see all sides of a situation and compromise. Weigh the pros and cons before you proceed. Personal improvement is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you appreciate others, you will avoid unnecessary criticism and complaints. Channel your energy into tying up loose ends, making investments and choosing a healthier lifestyle. Be well informed and prepared.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get back to basics and stick to the facts. Focus on personal fitness, health, diet and maintaining functional relationships. Honesty will be essential when dealing with partnership issues.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change is doable, as long as you keep everyone affected by your decisions in the loop. Simple solutions, a willingness to listen and compromise will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Emotional spending won't ease stress. Make personal adjustments that will leave you feeling good about the way you look, what you do and the goals you set.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Linger over fond memories, reconnect with someone from your past and revisit ideas that can help you bring in extra cash. An unexpected gift or cash injection is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stop worrying and start doing. Be willing to make peace and put negativity behind you. If you are ready to compromise, you will find a way to please everyone.
