Monday, Aug. 2: Stuffed green peppers, glazed carrots, apple sauce and wheat bread.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Chicken noodle casserole with vegetables, fruit and wheat bread.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, fruit and wheat bread.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Ham steak with maple glaze, sweet potatoes, spinach and wheat bread.

Friday, Aug. 6: Italian sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit and bun.

Monday, Aug. 9: Beef stew, applesauce and cornbread.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Chicken Alfredo/pasta, spinach and wheat bread.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans and wheat bread.

Thursday, Aug. 12: Baked cod in lemon butter, au gratin potatoes, lima beans and wheat bread.

Friday, Aug. 13: Tater tot casserole with vegetables, fruit and wheat bread.

Monday, Aug. 16: Sloppy joes, oven potatoes, peas and carrots and bun.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Spaghetti, peas, apricots and wheat bread.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, creamed corn and wheat bread.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Turkey tetrazzini, Italian green beans, applesace and wheat bread.

Friday, Aug. 20: Swedish meatballs, wild rice, green beans and wheat bread.

Monday, Aug. 23: Chili dog, oven potatoes, peas and carrots and bun.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Spaghetti, peas, apricots and wheat bread.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots and wheat bread.

Thursday, Aug. 26: Roast pork loin, cheesy potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Friday, Aug. 27: Tuna and noodles, peas, fruit and wheat bread.

Monday, Aug. 30: Stuffed green peppers, glazed carrots, applesauce and whole wheat bun.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Chicken noodle casserole with vegetables, fruit and wheat bread.

