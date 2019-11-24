HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
3. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
6. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
9. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
10. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
11. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
14. Find Me, André Aciman, FSG
15. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille, Alex DeMille, S&S
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
3. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
4. Me, Elton John, Holt
5. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
6. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom, Harper
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
10. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
11. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House
12. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau
13. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
14. Little Weirds, Jenny Slate, Little Brown
15. With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace, Nikki R. Haley, St. Martin’s
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
6. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
7. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
9. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
10. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
11. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
12. An Anonymous Girl, Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen, St. Martin’s Griffin
13. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
14. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
15. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
5. On Desperate Ground, Hampton Sides, Anchor
6. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
7. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
8. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
10. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
11. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk, Jon Krakauer, Anchor
12. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
13. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
14. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
15. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
3. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
6. The House Next Door, James Patterson, Grand Central
7. You Don’t Own Me, Mary Higgins Clark, Alafair Burke, Pocket
8. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
9. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
10. The Cabin at the End of the World, Paul Tremblay, Morrow
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
9. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. The Midwinter Witch, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
11. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
12. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
13. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
7. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
8. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
9. The Beautiful, Renée Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
11. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
12. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Dry, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
15. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Sisters First, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Pierce Bush, Ramona Kaulitzki (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
5. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Five Little Thank-Yous, Cindy Jin, Dawn M. Cardona (Illus.), Little Simon
7. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
8. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
12. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. The Shortest Day, Susan Cooper, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Candlewick
14. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House
15. Llama Llama Gives Thanks, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al, Penguin Workshop
6. The Questioneers (hardcover and paperback), Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
9. Arc of a Scythe (hardcover and paperback), Neal Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic