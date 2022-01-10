pop single “A Country Song,” Kelsea Ballerini croons, “When I need to feel good in my skin, I drop everything and run to him.” A sweet sentiment, but she knows it takes more than that to have good skin. In fact, she’s declared, “I used to really not care about my skincare routine, and then I turned 25 and realized I should probably start wearing sunscreen.”
Yup. After all, starting at age 30, your skin thins at a rate of 1% a year and needs all the help it can get to stay youthful looking. My upcoming book “The Great Age Reboot” explores how to protect your skin so you look as young as you feel. To get you started ...
The basics: Younger-looking skin starts with not smoking and limiting unprotected sun exposure. Micronized zinc oxide is my go-to, although titanium works, too. Non-zinc (and non-titanium) sunscreens may be hormone disruptors and toxic, according to the FDA.
The boosters: Topical application of vitamins C and A, and fruit acids, such as glycolic, lactic, malic and citric acid, along with niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) helps improve skin tone and texture. You can also get ‘em through a plant-based diet of red and orange veggies, citrus, avocados, mushrooms, legumes, ginger and sweet peppers.
The foolers: Antiaging products that temporarily smooth wrinkles by causing inflammation and swelling speed skin aging in the long run. Save ‘em for a once-a-year photo shoot.
