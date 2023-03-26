Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, April 3: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread and banana pudding.
Tuesday, April 4: Baked cod, butter, lemon, tartar sauce, baby bakers, Mandarin oranges and butterfinger dessert.
Wednesday, April 5: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, corn and raspberry poke cake.
Thursday, April 6: Beef enchiladas, chips and salsa, refried beans, pears and banana bars.
Friday, April 7: Egg salad sandwich, cheesy potato soup, apricots and scotcheroos.
Monday, April 10: Pecan-topped honey chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple and beet bread.
Tuesday, April 11: Kielbasa sausage, sauerkraut, German-style potato salad, Mandarin oranges and German chocolate cake.
Wednesday, April 12: Open-face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, Capri vegetables, peaches and heaven on earth cake.
Thursday, April 13: Baked pizza, lettuce salad, Italian vegetables, pears and Oreo dessert.
Friday, April 14: Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, tropical fruit and cookie.
Monday, April 17: Hamburger with fixings, onion rings, lettuce salad, banana and peach crisp.
Tuesday, April 18: Ham balls, scalloped potatoes, carrots, pineapple and lazy cookies.
Wednesday, April 19: Corn flaked baked chicken, hash brown casserole, Capri vegetables, apricots and cherry chip cake.
Thursday, April 20: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, three bean salad, peaches and bread pudding.
Friday, April 21: Roast pork, rice pilaf, squash, pears and pumpkin bars.
Monday, April 24: John Wayne casserole, Mexican rice, cornbread and apple enchilada.
Tuesday, April 25: Turkey and stuffing bake, dinner rolls, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail and knock you naked bars.
Wednesday, April 26: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, Mandarin oranges and cheesecake.
Thursday, April 27: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, carrots, pears and magic cookie bars.
Friday, April 28: French toast sticks, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes and applesauce.
