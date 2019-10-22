Play: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Performers: The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Department of Performing and Visual Arts-Theatre and Pioneer Players.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 2. There also will be a second performance at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Site: Center for the Arts Theatre, UW-P.
Cost: $14 for general admission; $12 for faculty, staff and seniors; and $7 for students. The price includes a $2 box office transaction fee. For tickets, call the University Box Office at 608-342-1298 or visit tickets.uwplatt.edu.
Synopsis
The musical follows the story of Brad Majors and Janet Weiss as they set out on a journey to tell their former professor and friend, Dr. Scott, of their engagement. The trip takes a strange turn when they get a flat tire and must knock on the door of the Frankenstein place, where they meet Frank N. Furter and his phantoms.
Tidbits
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London on June 19, 1973, with the book and music written by Richard O’Brien.
• It went on to become a cultural phenomenon when it was released as a film in 1975, starring Tim Curry as Frank. For more than 40 years, the interactive film experience has been a staple on or near college campuses, with screenings at midnight.
• The cast includes Logan Eigenberger as Frank ’N’ Furter, Leah Ball as Janet Weiss, Jon Hutson as Brad Majors, Kiley Schulz as Magenta, Blair Schuler as Columbia, Andrew Arevalo as Riff Raff, Nick Kromke as Rocky, Madison Harbour as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Meghan Weber as Narrator and Katie Dionne, Brady Hattori, Matthew Krautkramer, Lili Pierce, Isabelle Sander and Beth Wallace as the Phantoms.
• The production team includes Jeffrey Strange, associate professor of theater and scenic designer; Agnes Ingram, costume designer; Dawn Bankers, lighting designer; Lizzie Haller, music director; and Tim Durst, accompanist and pit conductor.
• Student members of the production team include Schuler, who also is the choreographer, Clint Kelly as sound designer and Lillyana Frenz as stage manager.
• Students Andrea Geiger, Marissa Mueller, Danielle Dillon, Alexander Bregger and Zachary Jacobson will serve as pit musicians.
• Nico Berthelon Lathrop, Chris Kott, Grace Trenkamp, Austin Pettlon, Vic Ciesla, Heidi Lininger, Danielle Bieniek, Morgaine Schroeder, Amber Glassel and Taylor Holbach make up the student crew.
Quotable, from director Ann Farrelly
• “Most of us are familiar with the film, but the musical is also a wonderful celebration of the counterculture. It isn’t the plot of ‘Rocky Horror’ that has made it into a classic. It is the subversive nature of the performance of gender and sexuality that has drawn people to it for so long, and our production, which is inspired by non-binary drag performance, will be exploring what that means for a 21st-century audience.”
• “This production asks a lot of our performers. They must push themselves outside of their comfort zones — and they have to do it all while wearing heels.”
• “I cannot wait for audiences to experience the original musical. It is different from the film in some ways, but we still encourage audience participation and encourage audience members to dress in costume.”
• “Our production is a drag-inspired celebration of the courage it takes to be yourself. It confronts the myth of the gender binary, and it is an affirmation that love is love in all its forms. It’s a party, and everyone is invited. If only the world were more like that. For two hours every night, we will create that world for anyone who wants to join us.”