The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will present two exhibits this fall, highlighting the imagination of celebrated children’s book author and artist Arthur Geisert and the paintings of artist Alec Egan.
Opening Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Falb Family Gallery on the museum’s second floor, “Arthur Geisert: Tall and Not-So-Tall Tales” will feature original illustrations from Geisert’s latest work of fiction, “Pumpkin Island,” published by Enchanted Lion Books, along with illustrations from his 2013 book, “Thunderstorm.”
The exhibit will feaure more than 60 hand-colored etchings — including one measuring more than 30 feet long — displayed alongside the artist’s drawings, videos and hands-on activities for children and families.
The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 5.
Geisert is the author of more than two dozen books, three of which have been awarded The New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book Award.
Born in Texas and raised in Los Angeles, Geisert relocated to Bernard, Iowa, in 2007 and today makes his home and studio in Elkader.
Through the generosity of several local families and the artist, DuMA acquired all of the artist’s prints, books and etching plates more than a decade ago — an archive that expands with each new publication.
A variety of public programs and events are planned in conjunction with the exhibition. Details will be shared through the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages and at www.dbqart.com.
“Alec Egan: The Living Room” opened on Aug. 10, in the Kris Mozena McNamer Gallery. A reception for the exhibition is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in conjunction with First Fridays. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Oct. 20.
Egan also will present a gallery talk at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Admission is free.
California-based artist Egan explores nostalgia and memory in his latest series of contemporary oil paintings. Motifs including books, flowers, architectural elements and wallpaper designs — similar to those found in his grandparents’ home — repeat throughout the group of paintings in this exhibition.
Egan completed a Millwork Residency in Dubuque in 2015 and has participated in solo and group exhibits across the U.S. His work is represented in Los Angeles by Anat Ebgi Gallery.