As temperatures and leaves drop, so are insect populations.
Pet owners can breathe a sigh of relief after the first freeze. No more mosquitoes, fleas or ticks until spring, right?
Unfortunately, that is not the case. We need to worry about pesky parasites.
In vet clinics, we often see spikes in fleas and ticks this time of year. However, pet owners get more complacent about keeping pets on preventatives, thinking that it must be cold enough to have killed parasites.
Mosquitoes, fleas and ticks are more resilient than we think.
Besides causing itchy bites, the primary threat from mosquitoes for pets is heartworm disease.
Heartworms (as the name implies) live in the heart. The microscopic larval form is transmitted by mosquito bites. Consistent treatment with preventatives will help interrupt the lifecycle of this parasite and keep pets safe. Even one missed monthly dose can lead to health issues in pets bitten by a mosquito carrying heartworm larva.
The risk of a pet getting heartworms is higher in climates where mosquitoes are active year-round. While adult mosquitoes die when the temperature dips, their eggs can hatch and mature into adults quickly during warm spells. Additionally, mosquitoes can live in warm houses longer than we realize.
Fleas are motivated to get into homes this time of year. They can hitch a ride on clothing and crawl through screens of windows and doors. We often see cats with flea infestations, as many pet owners assume their indoor cats are not at risk for fleas and rarely, if ever, use preventatives.
If you are battling fleas, it is important to vacuum often, as the eggs and immature life stages live in carpets and upholstery. Frequent cleaning of any blankets where your pets like to spend time is important.
Many people make the mistake of restricting pets to certain areas of the house once they have fleas. However, your flea-treated pet is a wonderful walking flea trap. Your pet’s movement through the room triggers the fleas in the environment to jump onto them. Once those preventatives are working, fleas that jump on pets should die.
You need to treat all the pets in the household, even if you only notice fleas on one of them. Pet owners often forget to treat other mammal pets, such as rabbits and ferrets in the face of a flea outbreak.
Once fleas get into the home, you might have to deal with the infestation for months. The flea lifecycle is dictated by temperature and humidity, and that lifecycle is slowed during colder temperatures and lower humidity in homes during the winter. If you get a flea infestation, it can take three to six months to get rid of them. In extreme cases, an exterminator might need to be called.
Of all the parasites, ticks are the toughest. They can survive in freezing temperatures for months, becoming active within minutes if warmed to just above freezing. Even if the air temperature is below freezing, ticks can be active in the sun and protected from wind.
Ticks carry rickettsial diseases such as Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis and Ehrlichia. If your dog contracts these, there can be life-threatening short-term and long-term health implications.
Prevention of tick bites is extremely important. If you find a tick attached to your pet (or you), it’s important to remove them in the most safe and effective way.
First, make sure that it is a tick. In the clinic, we see pet owners concerned that their pet has a tick, and it turns out to be a small lump, skin tag or even the pet’s nipple.
Contrary to myth, ticks do not burrow under the skin. Their entire body will be visible. Make sure you see the legs to ensure it is a tick.
To remove a tick, find a pair of fine-tipped tweezers. Grip the tick as close as possible to the skin, and pull up gently but firmly. Do not twist the tick, as this increases the risk of breaking off the mouthparts. Also, do apply substances to the area to try to get the tick to let go. You are more likely to harm your pet’s skin than you are the tick.
If mouthparts remain in your pet’s skin, it’s not a cause for alarm. Typically, the body will push out any tick parts remaining and will heal. If you have concerns, seek advice from your veterinarian.
When it comes to parasite preventatives, there are many on the market; however, not all are effective. There are no flea baths that are recommended over newer products available, and many flea and tick collars are ineffective.
Additionally, it’s critically important that you make sure to use the correct medication. Some products made for dogs are extremely toxic for cats. It is best to consult your veterinarian about what preventatives are most appropriate for your pets.