Author, storyteller and spiritual activist Stephen Jenkinson, along with Toronto-based singer and songwriter Gregory Hoskins and band, will make a stop at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., as part of the Nights of Grief & Mystery Tour.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the show at 7.
The concert is described by the performers as “part poetry, part lamentation, part book-reading, part ribaldry, part concert, part lifting the mortal veil and learning the mysteries there.”
Tickets are $40 and are available at tinyurl.com/yygct632.