Children always ask: “When will we get there?” And parents respond: In just “a little while.” Holy Saturday is our own “little while.”
Jesus spoke with the apostles at the Last Supper: “A little while and you will no longer see me, and again in a little while you will see me.” (John 16:16)
Holy Saturday calls us to reflect on this day of unthinkable emptiness and our anticipated day of unimaginable fullness.
“A little while” always implies a waiting, a “not yet.” Pauses can frustrate us. Our Triduum Saturday gives us a moment, a snapshot of life without a Savior. The enemies of Jesus, those who disbelieved and those threatened by his powerful presence wanted his life and interference wiped away and over with. And even believers, like the apostles and others, hid at the end of that very gray day, so filled with a fear that threatened their hearts.
Life without Jesus, who is love and the light to the world, becomes a life fear-filled. Everything is compromised because we’re not anchored. A day, a country, a society or the world will crumble and collapse when emptiness of vision with faith abandons its people. We do have to wonder if we’re approaching that dangerous precipice.
But we can recall in that first Holy Week as today, a small remnant did continue to believe. They trusted that, even in death, in “a little while,” Jesus would rise and return to them.
Some women came forward with their faith, bravely waiting through great darkness. They spoke a word of hope to those who would listen: God always keeps his word, and Jesus will rise.
Each of us will have “a little while” to trust in when things turn toward chaos or brokenness, when dark clouds hover over our home or our lives. Solutions aren’t handy.
Something of the eternal is hard to visualize. For Christians today, holding on to or dusting off our faith is a splendid idea, an excellent choice, because our own Easter hope is well worth our waiting through darkness.
Each of us longs for some Easter gift. Maybe it is divine love’s touch, or inner peace for good rest, or a new avenue to forgiveness or even just a piece of chocolate. We await the Resurrection, the rolling back of the stone and the fulfillment of: “No greater love has anyone than to lay down their life for their friend.”
On this day of great emptiness, we kneel to acknowledge our own part in a crucifixion unthinkable; and we kneel as we hold the greatest hope our friendship with Jesus begets.
Patient waiting can indeed be a sorrow, but it is not without hope that in “a little while” we will ourselves share in Jesus’ Resurrection grace: Life over death and light over darkness. Alleluia.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
