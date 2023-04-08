Children always ask: “When will we get there?” And parents respond: In just “a little while.” Holy Saturday is our own “little while.”

Jesus spoke with the apostles at the Last Supper: “A little while and you will no longer see me, and again in a little while you will see me.” (John 16:16)

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.

