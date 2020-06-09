The Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque will offer three online classes, including its first adult class, according to a press release.
Classes begin this week and will be taught by Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate Sue Flogel.
Classes include:
Carnival of Animals: 3-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and July 2.
This class is a musical romp through the animal kingdom, using the music of Camille Saint-Saens. For students in kindergarten through second grade. Participation is limited to eight students. Materials will be available for pickup at the Bell Tower Theater prior to the start of the first class. Families will receive an email with instructions. The cost is $40 per child.
Theater “Fun”damentals: 2-2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, June 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and July 2.
This class will explore the fundamentals of drama through a series of short plays/skits. Families will be emailed scripts prior to the first class, and the students will be assigned parts in each script. The class will focus on voice tone and facial expressions. For students in grades third through fifth. Participation is limited to eight students. The cost is $40 per child.
Acting for Adults: 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, June 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and July 2.
Participants will be emailed short monologues to explore during classes. The instructor will give each participant constructive feedback on their performances and provide advice on how to enhance them. Participation is limited to eight students. The cost is $40 per adult.
For more information or to sign up, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net. The program is supported in part by a grant from Kiwanis Club of Dubuque.