HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
3. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
6. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
7. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
8. What Happens in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. Imaginary Friend, Stephen Chbosky, Grand Central
11. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
12. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG
13. Cilka’s Journey, Heather Morris, St. Martin’s
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
15. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
4. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf
5. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S
6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
7. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
8. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
9. Know My Name, Chanel Miller, Viking
10. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
11. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
12. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
13. She Said, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press
14. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
15. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
6. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
7. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
9. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
10. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
11. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
12. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
13. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
14. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
15. Winter in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
7. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
8. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
9. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
10. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
11. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
12. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton
13. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
14. The Best American Food Writing 2019, Samin Nosrat, Sylvia Killingsworth (Eds.), Mariner
15. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s Griffin
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
7. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
8. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
9. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
10. Holy Ghost, John Sandford, Putnam
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
9. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. The Beautiful, Renée Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
4. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
5. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
6. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
8. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
2. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Where’s the Witch?, Ingela P. Arrhenius (Illus.), Nosy Crow
9. Stretchy McHandsome, Judy Schachner, Dial Books
10. Dr. Seuss’s Spooky Things, Dr. Seuss,
Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books, New: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition (9780545791427)
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback),
Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
6. The Book of Dust (hardcover and paperback), Philip Pullman, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Gare Thompson, et al., Penguin Workshop