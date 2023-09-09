While swimming one morning, I paused as a friend shared her challenging travel story, and she concluded: “Always keep a bit of gas in the tank.” Especially in winter and before the prices go up another 20 cents, just put a bit of gas in the tank, or better yet, fill up.
I couldn’t help but think, as I swam the next few laps: “That’s an article.” It’s a wise thought to ponder with our morning coffee. We have (a much more essential) spiritual gas tank.
What’s the “gas” for that life tank? Spiritual thinkers would all agree, it’s prayer. Prayer fills and cushions the heart. Prayer layers our resilience. Prayer prepares us for the day’s unexpected. Prayer is to our spirit what coffee is to our awakening, and more.
I’m not suggesting we carve out some huge block of time in our hurried morning, making it even more crazily rushed.
Daily prayer reminds me of something from 60 years ago in my life. When I was a Dominican sister, we were required to say a very short prayer as we dressed, and not just one prayer, but a prayer for each significant article of clothing: Our habit, our scapular, our belt, our veil.
In the liturgical world, the presider at our Catholic liturgy offers a prayer for each article of clothing he puts on before Mass. Thinking about it, we should have one for our shoes as well, as our shoes walk us toward our life choices.
Those prayers were very short, focused, and intentional to the garment itself. It was a clever way to remind us of our life — united with God first and serving God’s purposes and meeting the world, a slice of it every day.
Our question today might be: What is our focus as we awaken? Can we meet our day with a mini conversation with God; maybe before we put a toe on the floor or turn on a morning show, or as we brush our teeth?
We could make something up as we dress. “Clothe me Lord with your grace to meet you through this day.” And surely as we slide into our shoes: “Walk with me Lord and thanks for this day. Give me courage in the difficult moments, kindness in the sensitive moments and forgiveness in the most challenging moments.”
This praying keeps a bit of gas in the tank, kept within the most important organ, our heart.
Our life’s strength begins within. Yes, we can run, lift weights, diet, read, or perform all kinds of calisthenics. But the real strength of life begins in the heart, with our heartbeat choosing love and service. The heart shapes our attitude and disposition.
No matter our age, no matter our limitations, putting gas in our tank will secure a strong heart-life for our daily encounters.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.