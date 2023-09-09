While swimming one morning, I paused as a friend shared her challenging travel story, and she concluded: “Always keep a bit of gas in the tank.” Especially in winter and before the prices go up another 20 cents, just put a bit of gas in the tank, or better yet, fill up.

I couldn’t help but think, as I swam the next few laps: “That’s an article.” It’s a wise thought to ponder with our morning coffee. We have (a much more essential) spiritual gas tank.

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.