Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid, Riverhead Books
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. Mercury Pictures Presents, Anthony Marra, Hogarth
7. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
8. The It Girl, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
9. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva, Harper
10. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
13. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford, Atria
14. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
15. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers, Mary Rodgers, Jesse Green, FSG
7. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
8. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
9. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
10. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
11. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional, Isaac Fitzgerald, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
13. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
14. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
15. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
Trade paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Every Summer After, Carley Fortune, Berkley
11. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
15. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
8. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
9. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
14. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
15. Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book, W. Kamau Bell, Kate Schatz, Workman
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
7. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. Invisible: A Graphic Novel, Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Graphix
3. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things, Cory Silverberg, Fiona Smyth, Triangle Square
9. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
11. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
12. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
13. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Random House Worlds
14. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
Young adult
1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
4. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
10. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
11. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
12. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
13. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Llama Llama Back to School, Anna Dewdney, JT Morrow (Illus.), Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
13. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
14. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
Children’s series
1. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
