Simple design done right is beautiful, especially when the layout is ready for how we really live today.
This open floor plan flows from the great room to the kitchen and out to the back porch.
The master suite's sizeable walk-in closet provides plenty of room for storage.
Also impressive: The kitchen island.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free at 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs.Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/1704-square-feet-3-bedroom-2-bathroom-2-garage-contemporary-modern-sp264783