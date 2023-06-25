Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, July 3: Brat on a bun with saurkraut, chips, banana and rice krispie treat.
Closed for July 4.
Wednesday, July 5: Breaded pork chops, hash brown casserole, Capri vegetables, pears and pie.
Thursday, July 6: Liver and onions sub, Salisbury steak, fried potatoes, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Friday, July 7: Tuna and noodles, peas, pistachio salad and cookie.
Monday, July 10: Goulash, garlic bread, tropical fruit and Jell-O cake.
Tuesday July 11: Breaded pollock, vegetable rice pilaf, coleslaw, peaches and Butterfinger dessert.
Wednesday, July 12: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, strawberries with angel food cake.
Thursday, July 13: Roast pork, scalloped potatoes, Capri vegetables, applesauce and carrot cake.
Friday, July 14: Chef’s salad, dinner roll, watermelon and cherry crisp.
Monday, July 17: Kielbasa with saurkraut, German potato salad, fruit cocktail and German chocolate cake.
Tuesday, July 18: Philly cheese steak, spaghetti, spinach salad, pears and banana pudding with wafers.
Wednesday, July 19: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and lemon cake.
Thursday, July 20: Beef tips and noodles, corn, dinner roll, cherry fruit salad and magic bars.
Friday, July 21: French toast sticks, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs and applesauce.
Monday, July 24: Taco casserole, Mexican corn, corn bread, apricots and brownie.
Tuesday, July 25: Barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, broccoli slaw, peaches and beet bread.
Wednesday, July 26: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit and chocolate supreme cake.
Thursday, July 27: Baked cod, butter, lemon and tarter sauce, baby bakers, Mandarin oranges and scotcheroos.
Friday, July 28: Fruit platter, cheese cubes, cottage cheese, banana bread and cupcake with ice cream.
Monday, July 31: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, Snickers salad and banana bars.
