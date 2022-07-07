Anyone who thinks success in the entertainment business comes overnight should have a conversation with musician Ginny Luke.
The electric violinist-songwriter-vocalist-producer, who grew up in Dubuque, will perform in the area for the first time in five years at the Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 17. Joining will be her brother Jesse Luke, who plays cello and bass. Jesse is a member of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
Prior to the concert, Luke will teach a free master class, open to musicians of any age and skill level.
“This will be my first time (performing) at Galena Center for the Arts,” she said. “I’ve heard so many amazing things about it.”
Now based in Los Angeles, Luke has performed and worked closely with some of the most iconic musicians in the business, including Meatloaf, Led Zeppelin, Hozier, Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears and a host of others. She also manages and is a member of SAGA Strings, an electric string quartet.
But despite her formidable talent, none of that has come easy.
“I’m in awe of it all,” she said, referring to her accomplishments. “But I think it shows that that quote is right: Preparation plus opportunity equals success.”
Luke is one of those rare creatives who knows that there is a lot in the entertainment business that has nothing to do with talent.
“The best performers run their careers like CEOs,” she said. “I think it’s a combination of skill, work ethic and your ability to run your career as a business. If you can’t do that, you’re going to fail. There’s no such thing as being discovered or having somebody do the work for you. That just doesn’t happen anymore.”
COVID-19 proved challenging for Luke, with those in the arts being hit particularly hard by live performance and recording studio cancellations. But she said her history as a sexual assault survivor helped her prevail before, through and after the pandemic.
“The pandemic was dark and scary, but I’m just in a phase where I have courage,” she said. “The music I play has helped me process and maintain my autonomy and strength so much.”
Luke said her body language on stage, and even the way she stands for photo shoots, has helped her reclaim herself.
“I think a lot of people connect with that,” she said. “I think it’s important to show that I’m an example of someone who faced assault and can rise up and not just survive, but also thrive and take control of my career and my artistic expression.”
As a mentor, Luke is looking forward to the master class she’ll be leading prior to her performance in Galena.
“I hope to be able to mentor students the way that mentors have helped me,” she said.
She counts Alicia Keyes’ music director Onree Gill and jazz pianist Patrice Rushen, now chair of the popular music program at University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, where Luke is an adjunct faculty member, as two important mentors in her artistic journey.
“The way to keep growing is to have mentors and friends who are sounding boards and musical leaders around you,” Luke said. “I spend 30% of my time talking to mentors and other people in the business just learning more.”
Luke has kept busy this year teaching, producing, managing and writing. She signed a record deal with KZZ Music and began recording an album in April, for which she and her boyfriend of seven years, Lucas Sader, co-wrote 20 songs in three weeks.
“We stayed up until 3 a.m. every night,” she said. “We have a recording studio in our home, and I’m so grateful for that.”
Luke expects the album to drop early next year, with some singles being released prior to that.
Another project Luke is deep into is her sample label with LANDR, a cloud-based music creation platform.
“It’s really common to hear samples of music in other artist’s music,” she said. “Musicians will hire me to come in person, but sometimes artists don’t have the time when they’re on tour or wrapped up in other projects. But what they will now have is the ability to download my string or vocal samples to use.”
Luke has gained a reputation not only as a world-class musician, but as a hard-working business owner, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
“I think when you put that effort in, people notice over the years,” she said. “They can’t not pay attention if you keep making noise.”
