SINSINAWA, Wis. — Adam Kramer, certified crop advisor, and area farmers for Cover Crops for Soil Health and Increased Profits will offer a virtual presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Co-sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center and Grant County Rural Stewardship, it will focus on practical implementation in production systems that benefit the farmer and the land: Cover crops, variable rate technology and extended rotation.
Rooted in scientific principles published through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, presenters will discuss strategies that can help bridge the gap between technical applications and practices in the field. There will be time for questions and answers.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 29. Register by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.