If your birthday is today: A positive attitude will open doors this year. Pick up the pace, and see how much you can accomplish. Spending time with someone who is heading in a similar direction will make your journey sweeter.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to how you look and how you present yourself to others. Keeping fit and healthy will attract like-minded people who appreciate life. Collaboration looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pay attention to detail and do the best job possible. Strive for the outcome you desire. Quickly size up situations and risks that could leave you in limbo.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take the initiative, do your homework and put your plan in motion. An opportunity will develop if you are proactive and ready to take on a challenge. Don't listen to someone who talks big.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Don't let down your guard in the face of opposition. Look for an alternative way to follow through with your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to allow uncertainty regarding a partnership to lead you in the wrong direction. Think for yourself and take action based on your conclusions. Personal growth and self-improvement are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Live up to your promises and take care of business. Walk away from no-win situations and manipulative people. A positive attitude and personal change are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Consider the best way to achieve happiness. Start making improvements that will ensure you have the confidence to carry out your plans. All talk and no action will lead to disappointment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A secretive approach will ward off interference. A change at home or to the way you live will get you one step closer to realizing your dreams.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make changes at home that will add to your comfort and convenience. Starting a side business or making it easier to earn a living from home will help you distance yourself from certain harmful individuals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be willing to make the first move. Size up your situation, then take an innovative approach. Control your emotions to avoid facing a problem that limits your choices.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Hold on to your cash. Search for the best deal. Bide your time. If you act in haste, it will cost you. Sort through the pros and cons before making a decision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Hold your head high. Use your imagination to come up with a superb idea that will help you save time and money. Don't buy into someone else's dream. Consider your options, then do your homework.
March 29