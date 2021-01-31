Hot Wheels is a brand of die-cast toy cars first made by the American toy maker Mattel in 1968.
At the time, its main competitor was Matchbox. It was introduced in 1953 by Lesney Products, a British manufacturing company, until 1997, when Mattel bought rights and the trade name Matchbox.
There were 16 Hot Wheels in the first series, also known as The Original Sweet 16 castings, on May 18, 1968. These were the first of the Redline Series, named for the tires which had a red pin stripe on their sides.
Prices paid for cars with the Redline stripe are significantly higher than most other cars. It is common to see prices exceeding $100 each.
Cars in well-loved condition are sometimes restored by collectors. Although Hot Wheels were originally intended to be for children and young adults, they have become popular with adult collectors.
This group of four Redlines recently sold on eBay for $131.49.