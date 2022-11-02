There’s a strawberry yogurt — a supposedly “healthy” food — that’s loaded with 13 grams of added sugar per serving. White bread and highly sweetened cereal have also been allowed to be labeled “healthy” under existing Food and Drug Administration regulations. But water, avocados, nuts and seeds, higher fat fish, such as salmon, and certain oils have been denied the right to declare they’re “healthy.”

What? You might as well decide that up is down, left is right, and night is day.

