SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound has scheduled the following three virtual events in May.
- Tom Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist, will lead “Embracing the Chaos: Learning to Love the Difficult,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1. Participants will explore how chaos is the substance of spiritual growth. The fee is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
- “Living Cosmology Reflected in Pope Francis” will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, via Zoom. Participants will reflect on Francis’ teaching, especially the encyclicals “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home” and “Fratelli Tutti: On Fraternity and Social Friendship.” Sister Maureen Wild, SC, will facilitate the miniretreat. She is an educator, speaker and retreat guide focusing on themes of spiritual ecology. Wild serves as director of two spiritual-based ecological learning centers in the United States and Canada. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
- Author and educator Mark Wallace will present, “When God Was a Bird,” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Wallace’s book, “When God Was a Bird: Christianity, Animism, and the Re-
- Enchantment of the World,” was published in 2019 and awarded the Nautilus Gold Award for best book in western religious thought. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
To register, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.