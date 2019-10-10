GUTTENBERG, Iowa — The historic Lakeside Ballroom will host Fall Chill: Listening & Ballroom Dancing with Hunter Fuerste & Orchestra, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Sponsored by Guttenberg Rotary and Umbrella Arts, the event is being revived for the first time since 2007 at the ballroom, 1202 N. Fourth St.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Esser’s Clothing, 502 S. River Park Drive. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 563-252-2095.