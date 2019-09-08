If you happen to be one of the many readers obsessed with all things mythology, chances are you have devoured everything written by Rick Riordan, creator of the Percy Jackson series, and are looking for something to fill the mythology void.
You are in luck because Riordan has a new publishing imprint called Rick Riordan Presents. His goal is to help readers get their hands on more fun, exciting adventures written by authors who are telling the world’s stories. They will focus on cultures all around the world, including these stories influenced by Mayan mythology, Hindu mythology and Korean folklore.
Borrowing from Mayan mythology, “The Storm Runner” (2018, Rick Riordan Presents) by J.C. Cervantes tells the story of Zane Obispo, a boy living in the deserts of New Mexico. Zane has mismatched legs and a mean limp, but enjoys going on long hikes up the volcano in his backyard with his beloved three-legged dog, Rosie.
On the night before Zane’s first day at a prestigious private school, he decides to calm his nerves by going on a short hike to the top of the volcano — but when he witnesses a strange, hairy creature crash a plane into the center of the volcano, everything changes.
The next day a mysterious girl named Brooks shows up to tell him that he is in danger. After that, Zane discovers there is so much more going on than he could have ever imagined. The volcano, his mysterious father and even his limp are connected to some prophecy, and things are getting weirder as time goes on. Zane only knows one thing for sure — he is in for the adventure of a lifetime.
This time from Hindu mythology, “Aru Shah and the End of Time” (2018, Rick Riordan Presents) by Roshani Chokshi tells the story of Aru, a seventh-grader who lives in the Museum of Ancient Indian Art and Culture and has a hard time fitting in with her rich, snobby classmates.
In an attempt to seem cool, Aru brags about the magical, cursed lamp on display in the museum. When her classmates dare her to light the lamp and prove that it’s magical, Aru can’t resist. Aru is forbidden to touch the lamp and, even though she knows that if the legend is true, lighting the lamp will bring about the end of the world, she is desperate to gain their approval. However, once the lamp is lit, the world freezes, creatures awaken and popularity is the least of Aru’s concerns.
Korean folklore gets a chance to shine in “Dragon Pearl” (2019, Rick Riordan Presents) by Yoon Ha Lee, a story about Min, a 13-year-old fox spirit from the dusty, impoverished planet, Jinju. Min and her brother Jun always have been desperate to join the Space Forces and get the chance to explore new worlds, so when she is told that Jun has deserted the military in order to search for the magical Dragon Pearl, Min knows that Jun must be in trouble.
Using her shape-shifting abilities, Min runs away from home to embark on an off-world adventure to track down her brother and clear his name. On the way, she encounters goblins, dragons, ghosts and other magical beings that help — and hinder — her journey through space. Through epic battles, cunning disguises and countless dangers, will Min be able to find her brother and the ancient Dragon Pearl? This standalone fantasy adventure will make you desperate to find out.
Whichever book catches your interest the most, you can rest easily knowing that your to-be-read pile will soar higher as Rick Riordan Presents finds more thrilling new voices to help share mythologies and folklore.
Visit your local library to discover even more titles, and keep an eye out for more books scheduled for publication in the coming months.