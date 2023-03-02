In February, Dubuque Senior High School art teacher Steffany King assigned her advanced photography students a project to prepare them for installing an exhibit at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
“They could bring in anything Valentine’s Day-related,” said King, who has taught art and photography at Senior for 32 years. “They could shoot something product-related or people or whatever they wanted.”
King then divided the class into groups and tasked each group with creating a mini-art show.
“They had to choose five pieces. I asked them to pick work that would challenge the viewer,” she said. “They had to talk about why they were making those decisions, talk about their choices, question each other. They had to pick a top prize winner in their set, which can be challenging.”
The exercise was to prepare the students to install the K-8 exhibition at the museum. The exhibit opened yesterday, and an opening reception will take place today. The high school exhibit is slated for an April opening.
“High school students have installed the high school exhibition since it began at the museum’s previous location (at the Old Jail Gallery),” said Margaret Buhr, the museum’s director of creative learning. “They, in effect, became curators, working with each other making choices and finding relationships in the art.”
When Buhr proposed that the high school students install the grade school exhibition this year, King didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“I knew I had students who were capable, and I knew they would jump at the opportunity,” King said.
On the morning that King’s students arrived at the museum, they were seeing the art they would be hanging for the first time. In just a few hours, they needed to choose pieces to group together based on many factors, including color, medium and size. Then they were tasked with arranging them, choosing centerpieces that would anchor surrounding artwork and hanging everything precisely using a carpenter’s level.
Seniors Kiki King, 18; Bella David, 17; and Nero White, 18; and junior Natalie Printey, 16, worked together on one side of the museum’s lobby gallery.
“We came in, saw the art and started planning,” Kiki said. “We looked for strong pieces as centerpieces, then sorted artwork into color groups.”
Seniors Tony Stewart, 17; and CJ Stuart, 17, worked on the other side of the gallery.
“These were all brand new pieces we saw for the first time this morning,” Stewart said. “We’re curating this wall based on the idea of trees.”
Printey pointed out a centerpiece from 11-year-old Brooklyn Goerdt, a fifth-grader at Carver Elementary School, that the group had chosen to anchor several other pieces.
“It’s not necessarily about choosing the largest piece as a centerpiece, but what would enhance the art around it,” Printey said.
Goerdt used analogous colors, those colors next to each other on the color wheel, to create “Night Sky,” a piece that caught the eye of the high school installers right away.
“I used purple, blue and blue violet,” Goerdt said. “Then put salt over it while it was still wet. When it dries, it makes this really neat texture.”
Julie Lammer, Goerdt’s teacher at Carver, said the partnership with the museum to display student artwork is a valuable one.
“We’ve been limited with our exhibitions (due to COVID-19) and with getting student work out in the community,” she said. “This is the first time in a long time that we’ve been able to display some art for the community.”
Jaxon Manderscheid, 11, a fifth-grader at Carver, created a 3D aluminum piece that is sure to draw attention.
“I made it go concave and convex,” he said. “I like to do metal pieces because it just makes stuff pop.”
Scarlett Healy, 9, a third-grader at Carver, studied French painter Georges Rouault and imitated his style for her piece, called “Fantastic Fruits.”
“I outlined everything in black,” she said. “He was an artist that outlined everything in heavy black.”
Norah Morteo, 13, an eighth-grader at Roosevelt Middle School, moved to Dubuque from Spokane, Wash. last year. She has been amazed at the opportunities she has had to show her work.
“I think it’s very exciting,” she said. “In Spokane, we sometimes did art contests, but we didn’t do a whole lot. We certainly weren’t given the chance to display our work in an art museum.”
Morteo, who works mostly in pencil, will have two self portraits on display at the K-8 exhibition.
“I mostly sketch people,” she said. “I’ve always found people fascinating because no two look alike.”
Kristina Castaneda, who teaches grades six through eight at Roosevelt, said she likes to dig deep with her students when it comes to creating art.
“I try to share real life working artist examples,” she said. “Artists that are part of movements, that are contributing to social commentary. I always tell the kids that everything started with an idea. How cool is it that you’ve created something that never existed before? The kids often think of art being always realistic, and my job is to blast that out of the water. To have them take risks and step outside of the box.”
Buhr said activities surrounding this year’s exhibitions will include enrichment activities for high school students based on career pathways. The program will expand in 2024 to included visits from area art schools.
“Students will have opportunities to engage with area artists and academics to discuss portfolio building and the real life challenges of being a professional artist,” she said.
King said part of the program has been teaching her students how to work together to curate an exhibit. Stewart said they’ve been able to put what they’ve learned into action as they’ve worked in the museum’s lobby gallery.
“We bounce ideas off of each other,” Stewart said.
His curating partner was quick to add that they don’t always agree.
“But we don’t have arguments,” Stuart said. “We have debates. And then we come to an agreement.”
White said that while there were certainly some debates as they got to know the artwork they would be arranging for the exhibit, things were moving along.
“It’s all gone pretty smoothly so far,” she said.
