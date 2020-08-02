The September issue of Farm Life in the Tri-State Area magazine is seeking submissions for its annual Your Photo section.
We’re looking for photos of anything involving farm life during any season.
Please send no more than three or four photos. In many cases, we’re only able to use one from each photographer. Also, make sure they are large jpg images. Color is preferred, but creative black-and-white photos will be considered. Include the photographer’s name, hometown and where the photo was taken.
Email jim.swenson@thmedia.com by Sunday, Aug. 16.