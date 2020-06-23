Additional area students recently received recognition from the Iowa Reading Association’s Creative Writing Contest 2020.
Students in Dubuque included:
- Graeme Miller, a kindergartner at George Washington Carver Elementary School, who placed second for “Uncle Rod.”
- Drake Flaucher, another kindergartner at George Washington Carver Elementary School, who placed second for “Brown and Green.”
- Brekon FitzPatrick, a first-grader at Resurrection Catholic Elementary School, who placed first for “Time Crisis.”
- Riley Martin, a second-grader at Table Mound Elementary School, who placed first for “The Sweet Family.”
- Caroline Slaght, a 10th-grader at Wahlert Catholic High School, who placed first for “Immigration Gone Wrong.”
Students in the area included:
- Caleb Broghammer, a kindergartner at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Manchester, who placed first for “Nathan.”
- Aubrey Feldmann, a first-grader also at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Manchester, who placed first “My Snow Poem.”
- Adam Sellers, a second-grader also at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Manchester, who placed second for “Football.”
- Taeryn Chrystal, a sixth-grader at West Delaware Middle School in Manchester, who placed second for “Back and Forth.”
- Jaidyn Ronnebaum, a seventh-grader at West Delaware Middle School in Manchester, who placed first for “The Writer’s Block.”
- Kanyon Bryte and Derek Phillips, both eighth-graders at Drexler Middle/Intermediate School in Farley, who placed second for “Hope.”
- Kaeleb Sickels, a ninth-grader at West Delaware High School in Manchester, who placed second for “Shadow.”
Winners received a letter of congratulations and a certificate.
Normally, first-place winners from each K-12 grade level are recognized at the Iowa Reading Association’s June conference in Ames, Iowa; however, due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been canceled.
For more information, visit