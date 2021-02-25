MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — A local theater company will alter its summer season out of caution as concerns continue in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Timber Lake Playhouse plans to open for its 60th anniversary season in June, making accommodations due to the slower-than-expected rollout of the vaccine, according to a press release.
“Since the projections don’t put us to full vaccination in Illinois until the end of the summer, TLP has had to make some changes in programming to assure our ability to provide entertainment this season,” said Executive Director Dan Danielowski, in the release. “It’s very likely Illinois will continue in Phase 4 throughout the summer. That leaves us with reduced audience size due to social distancing in the theater, additional cleaning and sterilizing procedures and some difficult safety protocols we’ll have to put into place for our patrons and staff due to the pandemic.”
Programming shows that could be produced with a smaller cast size, less technical and support staff and safely and economically, the new line up for the summer will begin with “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.” It will continue with “Pippin,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Robber Bridegroom” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
In September, the theater will bring “The Buddy Holly Story” to the stage.
TLP also has rescheduled the world premiere of “What a Wonderful World” to Christmas.
Local auditions scheduled for Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, have been canceled. Local auditions will be rescheduled for roles in “What a Wonderful World” in early fall.
“Annie,” “Legally Blonde,” “Eleemosynary” and “Plaid Tidings” have been rescheduled for the 2022 season.
Subscription tickets to see all six summer productions are available for $119. “The Buddy Holly Story” can be added for an additional $20. Individual tickets also on sale at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students and children. Subscriptions or individual tickets can be purchased in person at 8215 Black Oak Road, by calling 815-244-2035 or by visiting www.