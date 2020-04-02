One recent heartbreaking plot twist on the TV series “This is Us” is matriarch Rebecca Pearson’s (Mandy Moore) eroding memory. Recently, an MRI indicated her symptoms of mild cognitive impairment might mean she’s in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. That storyline has led some viewers to wonder if they, too, should test for cognitive impairment when they notice similar “senior moments.” Good question.
A new report from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says there’s insufficient evidence to establish cognitive screening guidelines for seniors. Seems while one review of studies found 32% of folks with MCI develop dementia within five years, other studies show 10% to 40% of people with MCI return to normal in that time span.
So where does that leave you if you, your parent or a partner is struggling with decision-making, learning, memory, language and/or social cognition?
If the person has risk factors for dementia like smoking, drug/alcohol dependence, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or depression, address the symptoms as effectively as possible. And, notes the USPSTF, encourage lifestyle habits that help protect against MCI: adequate folic acid intake, low saturated fat intake, higher intake of omega-3s (and we say 9s), high fruit and vegetable intake, moderate alcohol intake, and cognitive and social engagement.
In addition, we advise adding stress management; ditching red and processed meats, egg yolks and cheese; and doing aerobics, muscle-strengthening, bone-strengthening and stretching activities in appropriate amounts every week. Plus, ask your doc if taking supplements and a twice daily low-dose aspirin would make sense for you.